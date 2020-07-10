COD Mobile Redeem codes: How to use them

Redeem codes provide the players with an opportunity to get exclusive in-game items for free.

Here is how the players can use the Redeem Codes in COD Mobile.

Nishant FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

How to use redeem codes in COD Mobile (Picture Credit: callofduty.com)

Call of Duty Mobile has different sets of soldier skins and weapon skins that the players can obtain. These exclusive items let the players customize their character features and their appearance in the game. With the Season 8 update of COD Mobile, an extensive collection of skins has dropped in the in-game store as well.

Most of the exclusive items are either obtainable via the Battle Pass or by using the in-game currency (CP) in the COD Mobile store. Redeem codes provide the players with an opportunity to get these exclusive items for free. Not every player wants to spend money on buying in-game currency.

These codes are released by COD Mobile on their social media channels.

How to use Redeem Codes in COD Mobile

The process to use redeem codes is quite easy. Players just have to follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the redemption center present on the Call of Duty website. You can also click the link given below to directly visit the redemption center.

LINK: https://www.callofduty.com/redemption

Step 2: Enter the UID, redeem code and the verification code.

Advertisement

Step 3: After filling the details, click the Submit button. The players will receive the reward in their mailbox of COD Mobile.

Redeem Codes provides the players an excellent opportunity to get free items in COD Mobile. But the players need to be very quick with these codes since most of them have a redemption limit.

Redeem codes can be used only a limited number of times. In case this limit has been reached and the players receive an error, all they can do is wait for the next set of codes to come out.