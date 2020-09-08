Season 9 of COD Mobile is coming to an end in a few days, and fans are eagerly waiting for the next update to hit the game. With every update, the developers add new features, game modes and other miscellaneous items to the game.

Fortunately for fans, the wait is almost over as next season's release date has now been officially announced.

In this article, we discuss the release date for Season 10 of COD Mobile and the changes that are set to make their way into the game.

COD Mobile Season 10 release date announced

Season 9 of COD Mobile will end in two days, and the new season is scheduled to commence on the 10th of September.

The ongoing Battle Pass will also conclude with it, so players are recommended to claim all the possible rewards before it ends.

The price of the next pass is expected to be the same, and users will be able to avail the Premium Pass for 220 CP and the Premium Pass Plus for 520.

COD Mobile Season 10 features and more

Advertisement

A lot of new features are set to arrive in COD Mobile to enhance the players' experience. Here are some of them:

Maps: Two new maps, Terminal and Pine, are going to be added to COD Mobile for the players to enjoy.

Operator skill – A new operator skill called Equalizer will also be made available for users to obtain.

Headquarters mode – There will also be another addition to the list of multiplayer modes. You can check out the video about the new Headquarters mode below:

📡 Wait, capture, and defend!⁣

⁣

🆕 New Multiplayer mode, Headquarters is coming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/KIb8pbN4Ql — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 5, 2020

The official theme of Season 10 is going to be ‘The Hunt’. Here are the Season 10 Battle Pass character skins: