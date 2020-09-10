COD Mobile Season 10 Update: New gun, Battle Pass, events, features and more

COD Mobile Season 9 has finally concluded, marking the beginning of the next one. With each update, the developers add various new features to enhance the overall experience for the players. This season brings in 2 new maps, a game mode, gun, a new character class and more, just to keep the players hooked to it for hours on a stretch.
The Season 10 Battle Pass has also arrived in the game, featuring a variety of rewards for the users to claim. In this article, we discuss everything about the Season 10 update in COD Mobile.
COD Mobile season 10 update: Battle Pass, new features, events and other
Battle Pass
In the Season 10 Battle Pass, the users can obtain four new soldier skins: Mara – Valkyrie, Outrider – Amazonas, Makarov – Splinter, Mace – Tombstone.
COD Mobile players can purchase the Premium Pass for 220 CP and the Premium Pass Plus for 520 CP.
Gun
A new automatic shotgun has also been added to the game. The players can unlock the Echo for free from the Battle Pass. They would have to reach tier 21 in order to acquire it.
Maps
Two new maps – Terminal and Pine have been added to the game as well. Terminal has been added to the multiplayer map pool, while the latter is a 2v2 map, exclusive to the gunfight mode.
Events
Here are the new events that have been added to the game:
- 10/9 - 24/9 - Headquarters Mode (MP)
- 10/9 – 27/9 - Terminal 24/7 Playlist (MP)
- 10/9 - 17/9 - Boarding Pass Event (MP) - Play the new MP map Terminal, complete tasks, and acquire a variety of rewards
- 10/9 - 17/9 - Carpe Diem Event (MP) - Complete a variety of Headquarters related tasks and grab Spec Ops 4 – Freight Train, new weapon camos, and more
Events till the end of the season:
- 10/9 - Three New Seasonal Challenges released
- 10/9 - Credit Store Update
- 10/9 - New Monthly Login event begins
Class
A new battle royale class named Hacker has also been introduced in COD Mobile Season 10 update. It isn’t available in the game as of now.
The players can read the official community update post of COD Mobile on Reddit by clicking here.