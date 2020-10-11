COD Mobile Season 11: Free and Premium Battle Pass rewards announced

Like many other battle royale games, COD Mobile features a reward system — Battle Pass — where the players have to complete several tasks to increase their BP tier and avail several in-game rewards, including new guns, agents, and more.

With every update, a new Battle Pass is released. COD Mobile Season 11's BP is all set to arrive on 15th October and will provide players with an option to get new soldiers, blueprints, and more.

Free and Premium Battle Pass rewards for the new season in COD Mobile have been revealed

In one of its notes on the Facebook page, Garena COD Mobile has announced many details about Season 11. This also includes details about the new Battle Pass rewards.

New Premium Battle Pass Rewards

New Epic soldiers

New Epic Blueprints

New Legendary Calling Card

New Free Battle Pass Rewards

New base SMG: Fennec

New Scorestreak: Advanced UAV

However, the exact details of the Blueprints, Soldiers, and Legendary Calling Card have not yet been revealed. Players can watch the video below to view some of the leaked items likely to be made available as rewards.

Like always, gamers can purchase the Battle Pass and Battle Pass Advantage for 220 CP and 520 CP, respectively.

How to purchase the Battle Pass in COD Mobile

Once the pass is available, players can upgrade it by following these steps:

Step 1: They need to open COD Mobile and click on the Battle Pass icon on the main screen.

Step 2: Gamers then have to press the ‘Buy Battle Pass’ option.

Step 3: They can select the desired variant of the pass that they want to purchase and make the payment using CP.

