October 1st marked the first anniversary of COD Mobile’s worldwide release. In a short span, the game has proved to be an able competitor to other popular mobile shooting and battle royale games. What sets COD Mobile apart from other games such as PUBG is that it is truly an all-round game.

Apart from having an elaborate BR mechanism and multiple primary game-modes, the developers keep on adding new limited-time events that further add to the game’s excitement. Moreover, COD Mobile has a developer supported Reddit community where players can get information about upcoming features and additions.

With COD Mobile’s Season 11 update just around the corner, quite a few exciting new additions are expected to be added. The developers have already confirmed the same on their subreddit.

#CODMobile

Anniversary Fiesta Events coming soon! pic.twitter.com/4S3TvI9Luf — COD Mobile News & Leaks (@CODM_EclipzeG) October 5, 2020

COD Mobile Season 11 Leaks: Halloween map, Anime skins, and more

First and foremost, ‘Zombie mode’ is expected to be re-added after it was removed back in Season 4. Further, a new night mode for BR and other Multiplayer game-modes will also be added to the game.

This will translate in reduced visibility for players during night-time. Moreover, a new Halloween version of the ‘Standoff’ map is also expected to be added, as you can see below.

👻 Something spooky lurks this way...



🔜 Coming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/PpZbLwBsVg — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 3, 2020

Further, the developers had joined in a Reddit discussion about UAV and said that users are going to like the new scorestreak that is releasing as part of the Season 11 update. Various users have speculated that the new ‘UAV’ will allow players to look at the direction in which enemies are looking, in addition to their precise positions on the map.

Image Credits: r/CallOfDutyMobile, Reddit

Advertisement

Moreover, the ‘Overkill’ perk will allow players to keep two primary weapons instead of one primary and secondary, and is also expected to be part of the update. The perk was expected to be released some time back, but is now confirmed to be added as part of the new update.

Image Credits: r/CallOfDutyMobile, Reddit

In addition to the new features, various new weapons in multiple categories have also been confirmed by the developers, as you can see below.

Image Credits: r/CallofDutyMobile, Reddit

Advertisement

According to INSIDESPORT, weapons such as 48 Dredge, Pharo, Skorpion EVO, M249, and Weevil are all set to make their way to COD Mobile later this year, even if all of them are not part of the upcoming Season 11 update. Various new characters are also expected to be added in the coming months.

These include Frank Woods from Cold War, Alex Mason, Grigori Weaver, Dimitri Petrenko, and Bruce Harris, among others. The characters have already been leaked by various data-miners and are expected to be released in the coming weeks. For more information about the leaked COD Mobile characters, you can look at the video below.