COD Mobile Season 11 leaks: Night mode maps, blueprint customization and more

Season 10 of COD Mobile is now underway. With every update, the developers bring a lot of new content for players to enjoy. The latest season brought several changes and features to the game, including two new maps, a new gun, game mode, operator skill and more.

With Season 10 starting just a week ago, there have already been leaks and speculation about the upcoming season. In this article, we discuss some of the leaks of COD Mobile Season 11.

A look at some of the COD Mobile Season 11 leaks

Night mode maps

Night mode maps have been on the rumor mill for a while. When the developers of COD Mobile were asked about the Night mode on Reddit, their response was simply "Yes".

The response of the developers on the official subreddit of COD Mobile

According to various data miners, the night mode maps were present in the in-game files. It is expected that these maps will come along with the Season 11 update.

Blueprint customization

A wide variety of camos and attachments were added to COD Mobile after the update of Season 9. In the recent community update, the developers stated:

‘We have something coming up in the near future that should be perfect for all of you out there who like to create brand-new weapon blueprints (on pre-existing weapons) or camo variations 😉’

According to various leaks, players will be able to customize the camos of all the attachments. A similar feature is present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). This will enable the players to customize their weapons further.

Season 11 Beta Server

Before each update, the developers usually release a public test build in which the players get to try out the new features before they are added into the game.

A player asked the developers about the Season 11 Beta Server, and here’s what they replied:

The response of the developers regarding the Season 11 Beta Server on the official subreddit of COD Mobile

There will, therefore, be no Beta Server for Season 11. However, the developers would likely have a lot of surprises in store as the 1st Anniversary of the game is to be celebrated next month.

Players can learn more about the Credit Store updates and the aforementioned leaks in this video: