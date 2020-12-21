COD Mobile Season 13 Patch Notes: New game modes, multiplayer map, free rewards, and more

Since its release in October 2019, COD Mobile has grown immensely to become one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. It has amassed a massive player base worldwide. The developers of COD Mobile regularly implement new features with frequent updates.

COD Mobile Season 12 has drawn to an end and Season 13 has begun, and several additions have been made to the game. Fans are excited about all the new features that have been introduced.

This article lists the patch notes for the COD Mobile Season 13 update.

Patch Notes for COD Mobile Season 13

Following are the patch notes of COD Mobile Season 13:

Season 13 Battle Pass available on December 22nd!

New Premium Battle Pass rewards:

New epic blueprints: Peacekeeper MK2 - Blast Off, Man-O-War - Pack Leader, RUS-79U - Troika, BY15 - Top Dog, GKS - Pack Warrior

New epic soldiers: Ghost - Dark Vision, Golem - Siberia, Adler - Mountain Drab, Park – Safehouse

New legendary Calling Card: Loose Ends

New Free Battle Pass Rewards:

New base weapon: Peacekeeper MK2

New Scorestreak: EMP Systems.

New Events Rewards

New challenges and missions with new rewards:

New base weapon QXR: An excellent personal defense weapon. It’s reliable, stable, and includes an exclusive enhanced Perk that can alter the fire for different combat style adaptations.

New Ranked Series

Ranked Series 8: Avalanche will take place from 12.17.2020 until 02.9.2021.

New Ranked mode rewards:

New epic Blueprint: Fennec – Midnight

New epic Operator: Reznov – Winterwood

MULTIPLAYER

New Featured Game Modes!

Grind: Classic Call of Duty game mode .

Players collect dog tags and bring them to the objective to score points. Feel the Grind with the return to this strategic and exciting mode!

Available on Nuketown, Crash, Standoff, Crossfire, Firing Range, Raid, Summit, Scrapyard, Rust, Hackney Yard, and Nuketown Russia maps

Cookie Confirmed :

10 vs 10 Kill Confirmed special Holiday mode!

Join the battle and collect more gingerbread man!

Available on Crossfire, Firing Range, Takeoff, Meltdown, Rust, Tunisia, Shipment, Terminal, and Hackney Yard.

New Maps

Nuketown Russia: Brand new Nuketown map.

Visit Nuketown with a frigid twist.

Available for Frontline, Team Death Match, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, Grind, and more.

Holiday Raid: Holiday Raid is back! Come and join the fun!

Available for Team Death Match, Search & Destroy, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, and more.

New Weapon Attachments

BK57 - Elite Foregrip: A high control performance grip with manageable recoil.

Razorback - Rapid Fire Perk: A Perk that significantly increases fire rate.

Battle Royale

New Default Look System

Don’t like how your weapon looks when you change an attachment? The new Default Look system allows the weapons to sport their original appearance, no matter the optimization.

New Vehicle

Snowboard: An exciting new vehicle! Traverse the Battle Royale map like you’re on holiday. The Snowboard is equipped with an accelerating device for use not only at the slopes but on any ground surfaces. Use it by pressing the shortcut button or from the backpack.

Map Update

Ski Town has been upgraded with four new ski lifts and runs: Ski Town is now a full-fledged ski resort! You can reach the town by ski lifts located in Outpost, Nuclear Plant, Dormitory and Heat. Ski runs go to Frigid Wetland, Sanitarium, Nuclear Plant, Overgrown, Dormitory, and Heat.

New Mods

Reloader Mods: When equipped, this mod will automatically reload your other weapon in the backpack.

Apart from this, numerous bug fixes and optimizations were made to the game. Players can click here to read the complete patch notes of the COD Mobile Season 13 on the official subreddit of the game.

