How to unlock a Combat Axe in COD Mobile Season 13: Step-by-Step guide for beginners

COD Mobile is one of the most popular battle royal games right now.

Since its release, COD Mobile has become one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. COD Mobile is a battle royale game about surviving to eliminate all the enemies. A player must possess surviving skills along with the gun skills to claim victory.

The game also offers multiplayer modes. Players can equip their choice of loadouts that include Primary Weapons, Secondary Weapons, Soldiers/Agents, Operator Skills, Lethal, Tactical, and Perks.

The Combat Axe is a ‘Lethal’ category of weapons in COD Mobile. Frag Grenade, Sticky Grenade, Trip Mine, Molotov Cocktail, Thermite, and Combat Axe are all Lethal weapons.

Here we will share the steps how a player can unlock Combat Axe in COD Mobile.

Steps to unlock Combat Axe in COD Mobile:

Players do not need to complete any task to claim the Combat Axe. It is a reward given by the game once a player reaches level 49. A player can equip the Combat Axe in COD Mobile from the loadout section on reaching that level.

Players can follow these steps to equip the Combat Axe in COD Mobile:

Step 1: Open the game.

Step 2: Click on the ‘LOADOUT’ icon at the bottom of the main screen.

Main Screen COD Mobile

Step 3: Find the ‘LETHAL’ option and click on it.

Step 4: Swipe to the right and find the ‘Combat Axe.’

Step 5: Click ‘EQUIP’ button, and the players can play with the weapon.

These steps will help a beginner to unlock the ‘Combat Axe’ and enjoy the game more. One needs to play the game many times to reach level 49.

A player can upgrade levels by playing in multiplayer mode or the battle royale mode.