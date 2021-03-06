COD Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass details leaked: New mythic weapon, MW Operators, and more

The hotly anticipated COD Mobile Season 2 update will launch soon, but not before leakers have given players a sneak preview.

COD Mobile Season 2 is rumored to be launching on March 11th. And mere days before its launch, players have gotten a sneak peek at the new weapons and operators that will be included in the game.

COD Mobile Season 2 latest BP leaks: New operators and weapons

🚨 Season 2 BattlePass Teaser #CODMOBILE pic.twitter.com/zQGGBhnFF0 — Call of Duty Mobile News (@codmINTEL) March 5, 2021

The COD Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass leak came via Call of Duty's Garena server. The text and language in the teaser indicate that the leak originated from Indonesia, revealing two new characters.

The Character Name of "Special Ops 2" has been updated to Mil-Sim - Brute. — Call of Duty Mobile News (@codmINTEL) March 5, 2021

The new characters are reportedly going to be called Maya and Mil-Sim - Brute.

As is customary with the new season, new guns are speculated to be joining the COD Mobile arsenal. Joining two already-confirmed guns, the AS VAL (which will be getting a Mythic variant) and the Marksman Rifle, SP-R208, are the four latest rumored guns:

KRM-262 (Eagle Claw)

BK57 (Data Miner)

HVK-30 (Jumper Cable)

M4LMG (Checkpoint)

While the addition of Simon "Ghost" Riley is confirmed, the new characters and skins that are to be added to COD Mobile Season 2 are rumored to be:

Alex (MW 2019)

Raul Menendez (Black Ops)

Lerch - Behemoth (MW 2019)

Grinch - Gilded Assassin

Mil-Sim - Brute

Mil-Sim - CTSFO

Zero - Default uniform (Black Ops)

Charly - Angel of Death

Urban Tracker - Exile

Alias

Dark Shepherd - Soul Reaper

Templar- Royal Knight

Mace - Back For More

Death Angel Alice - Vicious

Kreuger - Ruptured Steel

Mara - Awakening

Special Ops 1 - Pitch Black

