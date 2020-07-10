COD Mobile Season 8: A look at all the new features

COD Mobile Season 8 has finally arrived and has brought various new features to the game.

Here are the features that have been added to Call of Duty Mobile.

Nishant FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Season 8 of COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: COD Mobile)

Season 8 of COD Mobile has finally arrived, to the delight of fans across the world. There is a lot of new content for players to try out in the new season, including a new mode, a new map and a series of exciting events.

The Season 8 Battle Pass is now also available which means players can purchase one to get exclusive rewards. The players can buy the Premium Pass for 220 CP and the Premium Pass PLUS for 520 CP.

Here are all the new features that have been added to COD Mobile with the arrival of Season 8.

COD Mobile Season 8 all-new features

#1 DR-H (Scar-H)

The DR-H

The beloved Scar from the main COD games is now available for players in the Battle Pass. Players with the Premium Pass will be able to claim the DR-H Chained at Tier 50.

Advertisement

#2 Shrapnel Perk

Shrapnel Perk

The new blue perk has arrived in COD Mobile and players will be able to claim it at Tier 14 of the Battle Pass for free. The perk doubles the number of lethal equipment in the loadout and if the lethal equipment damages the enemy, it delays their ability to regain health temporarily.

#3 New Seasonal Events

HBRa3 Seasonal Event

In the new seasonal events, players will be able to claim the HBRa3 and the KRM-262. The event in which you can claim the HBRa3 has already been added while the KRM-262 will be available soon.

#4 New Map: Highrise

Highrise Map (Picture Courtesy: COD Mobile)

The Highrise map from the main COD games is now added to COD Mobile. Players can play the map on the multiplayer modes.

#5 Katana Operator Skill

The current season has introduced a knife to the gunfight. Players can earn the new Katana operator skill via its special event. It hasn't arrived in the game yet but will be made available soon.

#6 Juggernaut Mode

Juggernaut Mode (Picture Courtesy: COD Mobile)

The Juggernaut mode has also arrived in COD Mobile. In the new mode, a player will receive heavy and powerful armour alongside lethal weapons while other players will have to take him/her down. The player that registers the kill becomes the super-soldier.

#7 Solstice Awakened and the Days of Summer Events

Season 8 Trivia (Picture Courtesy: COD Mobile)

According to the official website of COD Mobile, two new events in Solstice Awakened and the Days of Summer Events will be coming soon. The exact date hasn't been announced but they are expected to arrive in mid-July.