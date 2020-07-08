COD Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass: All we know so far

COD Mobile Season 7 is coming to an end, and the fan base is waiting with bated breath for the upcoming season.

Here is all we know about the Season 8 battle pass, and the different characters, weapons and skins it is going to bring.

Nishant FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

COD Mobile Season 8 (Picture Courtesy: Garena CODM Indonesia/IG)

Call of Duty (COD) Mobile has some unique content arriving with the upcoming Season 8 update. And the wait is nearly over, as the COD Mobile update will arrive on the 10th of July. Next season’s battle pass also arrives on the same day.

There have been various leaks and speculations about the content that might be available for players with the arrival of the next season. Garena COD Mobile Indonesia released a picture about the Season 8 battle pass arriving with four characters, a brand new weapon and an AK117 skin that will be available for players with the upcoming battle pass ‘The Forge.’

Four exclusive characters in COD Mobile

All 4 characters coming with the Season 8 battle pass (Picture Courtesy: Triz/YT)

Tank Dempsey, Reaper, Kruger and Prophet; these characters can be availed by players via next season's battle pass. They can buy the battle pass in COD Mobile by using CP (Call of Duty Points).

New gun skins in Season 8 battle pass

COD Mobile consists of a large variety of gun skins. Every season, the game also releases brand new skins that players can obtain in the battle pass, seasonal events and more. Here are some of the leaked skins that players might be able to obtain from this season's battle pass:

Advertisement

ICR-1 Nuclear Fallout (Picture Courtesy: Triz/YT)

ASM-10 Corroded (Picture Courtesy: Triz/YT)

LK-24 Rusted (Picture Courtesy: Triz/YT)

DR-H or Scar-H

DR-H chained (Picture Courtesy: Garena CODM Indonesia/IG)

The beloved Scar from the COD franchise is now arriving in the mobile version, and as mentioned earlier, Garena COD Mobile Indonesia released a photo regarding trivia of this season's battle pass. It revealed that the the DR-H is also coming to COD Mobile, and that players will be able to get this via the battle pass. The premium pass costs 220 CP, and the premium pass plus costs 520 CP.