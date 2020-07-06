COD Mobile: Season 8 expected release date

Season 8 is expected to begin from 12 July, right after the battle pass of season 7 ends.

COD Mobile developers are also working on a test build, which may be launched after the end of Season 8.

Nishant

COD Mobile Season 8 expected release date (Picture Courtesy: HDWallpaperslife.com)

COD Mobile has been growing exponentially in terms of its player base since the release of the game. One of the reasons for that being the consistent efforts put by the developers to bring fresh content for the players.

Season 7 of the game is now coming to an end, and the players are already hyped for the next season. The players are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the upcoming season as it will bring newer content for them to relish. Rumours and leaks regarding the new update have already surfaced over the internet.

Expected release date of Season 8 in COD Mobile

It is expected that the next season of the game will arrive soon after the end of the current season. The season 7 battle pass ends in 4 days from today (10th July). Hence, Season 8 is expected to arrive around 11th or 12th July, and it will bring various new additions to the game.

A new multiplayer map has also been announced by Call of Duty Mobile on various social media handles. The classic map High Rise that previously featured in Call of Duty games will now be available for the mobile version as well.

😜 Hope you're not afraid of heights.



👇 Dropping soon in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/4adBh915sJ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 27, 2020

There also has been speculation regarding the theme of the season. It is rumoured that the theme for the new season will be 'Apocalypse Day.'

A public test build of COD Mobile is also in progress. According to the recent community update, the public test build will be launched after the release of season 8. It will consist of various new features that the players will be able to experience before they are actually added into the global version of COD Mobile.

