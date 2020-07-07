COD Mobile Season 8 leaks: Theme, new soldier skins, gun skins and more

COD Mobile Season 8 is just around the corner, and there are various leaks regarding this update.

As usual, many of the new additions have been leaked, and we look at some of the major ones.

A look at the COD Mobile Season 8 leaks (Picture Courtesy: Mr.Ra1 Gaming/YT)

Season 8 of Call of Duty (COD) Mobile is around the corner, and players are stoked for its arrival. The developers have also announced the release date of the update, and the upcoming season is coming on the 10th of July.

A majority of the content present in COD Mobile is taken from main series of Call of Duty games, and there have been leaks of numerous things that might arrive in the game. These leaks are spreading across social media platforms liek fire, and as a result, players cannot wait until the new season begins.

Here are some of the leaks from the upcoming Season 8 of COD Mobile.

Apocalypse Day and the arrival of Agent Makarov

COD Mobile Apocalypse Day leaked by Garena on Instagram

During the previous season too, Garena had leaked information about the radioactive agents. This time, they released a photo on their Instagram account revealing Apocalypse Day to be the theme for the next season. And players that have played Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and 3 have figured out the mysterious figure in the picture as Agent Makarov, the Russian villain. The post was later deleted by Garena.

Soldier skin leaks

Mace-metal phantom (Picture Courtesy: Slash Gaming/YT)

There also have been various leaks about the Gunso/Clown from Advanced Warfare and Mace — a metal phantom from Modern Warfare 2019 — coming to COD Mobile. Fans will relish these soldier skins on the mobile platform, along with the various other skins have been also leaked.

Clown in Advanced Warfare (Picture Courtesy: Revitalize/Twitter)

Gun skins

COD Mobile releases a variety of skins every season, with some being available in crates and others obtained for free via seasonal events over the course of a season. Here are few of the leaked skins that players will be able to get via seasonal events in Season 8 of COD Mobile:

M16-Wasteland Read (Picture Courtesy: RI0T Gaming/YT)

LK-24 (Picture Courtesy: RI0T Gaming/YT)

M4LMG - Slagged (Picture Courtesy: RI0T Gaming/YT)

BK57 - Hemophiliac (Picture Courtesy: RI0T Gaming/YT)

Players can watch this video to check out all skins that have been leaked for the new season of COD Mobile.