COD Mobile Season 8 release date announced

The COD Mobile player base has been hyped for the arrival of the next season.

Season 8 of the game will bring with it new features, weapons and a map.

COD Mobile Season 8 start date announced (Picture Courtesy: HDQwalls.com)

The Call of Duty (COD) Mobile player base has been hyped up for the next season to arrive, and the wait is almost over, with the upcoming season around the corner. There has been a lot of speculation about the same, with the update set to bring in a new multiplayer map, changes to several guns and the COD Mobile Season 8 battle pass.

While players will be able to relish all these new features when the update arrives, there have also been numerous leaks about a lot of weapon skins on social media platforms, which has increased the hype further. With that in mind, let us take a look at the details of Season 8 of COD Mobile.

COD Mobile Season 8 release date

The official release date

The official announcement by the developers regarding release of the next season has been made. Season 8 is set to arrive in the global servers on 10th July, after the end of the current battle pass. Players are eagerly awaiting this update so that they can experience the new multiplayer map, High Rise.

‘High Rise’ map in COD Mobile

As mentioned above, the map is set to be made only for multiplayer modes, and players can experience this classic map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The game first teased this map on 27th June, and here is a short teaser released by COD Mobile for the same.

Katana in Season 8 of COD Mobile

Also, COD Mobile officially announced that a new operator skill – Katana — is coming to the game. It had been leaked in May, and now, the developers have finally announced its arrival. While using this operator skill in multiplayer mode, players switch to third player perspective (TPP) from first player perspective (FPP).

There has also been speculation regarding ‘Apocalypse Day’ being the expected theme of the new season, which we will find out soon enough.