COD Mobile Season 9: New gun, soldiers and features

Season 9 of COD Mobile began a few days ago. The update completely overhauled the game and brought in a lot of changes. The players can now try out the new gun, map, and some interesting features. Ranked Series Season 5 concluded and the new Ranked Series has finally commenced. This will provide the players with a lot of different rewards for climbing up the tiers.
The new battle pass brought in four new soldiers for the players to acquire. The new weapon can also be procured via the pass. The users can purchase the Premium Pass for 220 CP and the Premium Pass Plus for 520 CP. In this article, we discuss deatils about the new gun features, and soldiers added to COD Mobile.
Additions made in COD Mobile Season 9
Gun
The first marksman rifle has finally been introduced into the game. The Kilo Bolt-Action can be obtained by the players from the free battle pass. They would have to reach the 21st tier to get the gun.
Soldiers
As mentioned earlier, four new soldiers can be obtained via the premium battle pass:
Reznov
Richtofen
Lev Krachenko – Soviet Dragon
Nikto – Stronghold
The users will get them at tiers 1, 12, 35, and 50, respectively.
Features
The developers have made a lot of changes and here are some of the noteworthy ones:
- Gunsmith – This feature enables the players to customize the weapons. More than 50 attachments are present for the users to mix and match based on their preference.
- Map – The Shipment 1944 is the latest multiplayer map in COD Mobile. The classic map from Call of Duty: WWII is available for the users to try out.
- 10v10 – This mode hasn’t arrived in the game. But the developers have announced it will be made available soon and the players will be able to fight it out against 10 foes in some of the multiplayer modes.
- Battle royale changes – The developers have made a lot of changes to the battle royale mode in COD Mobile. They have added four new locations in the vast map.