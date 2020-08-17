COD Mobile Season 9: New gun, soldiers and features

Season 9 of COD Mobile began a few days ago. The update completely overhauled the game and brought in a lot of changes. The players can now try out the new gun, map, and some interesting features. Ranked Series Season 5 concluded and the new Ranked Series has finally commenced. This will provide the players with a lot of different rewards for climbing up the tiers.

The new battle pass brought in four new soldiers for the players to acquire. The new weapon can also be procured via the pass. The users can purchase the Premium Pass for 220 CP and the Premium Pass Plus for 520 CP. In this article, we discuss deatils about the new gun features, and soldiers added to COD Mobile.

Additions made in COD Mobile Season 9

Gun

Kilo Bolt-Action

The first marksman rifle has finally been introduced into the game. The Kilo Bolt-Action can be obtained by the players from the free battle pass. They would have to reach the 21st tier to get the gun.

Soldiers

As mentioned earlier, four new soldiers can be obtained via the premium battle pass:

Reznov

Reznov

Richtofen

Richtofen

Lev Krachenko – Soviet Dragon

Lev Krachenko – Soviet Dragon

Nikto – Stronghold

Nikto – Stronghold

The users will get them at tiers 1, 12, 35, and 50, respectively.

Features

The developers have made a lot of changes and here are some of the noteworthy ones: