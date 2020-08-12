COD Mobile: Season 9 release date and new features

The developers of COD Mobile bring in monumental changes to the game with each seasonal update. Season 9 is on the brink of arrival, and players are excited to know what will arrive.

This update is considered a game-changing one, with several new features arriving in Call of Duty Mobile. Users cannot wait for the upcoming season to begin, so we discuss the release date and new features in Season 9.

COD Mobile Season 9 release date

New season release date

According to the community update from the 31st of July, the new season was expected to commence in early August. Due to certain circumstances, the developers decided to delay its arrival, and they have finally announced when it is going to come.

Season 9 is going to begin on the 16th of August. Also, the ranked season will start on the same date.

Ranked series

There have been various speculations and leaks about the upcoming season. Here are all the confirmed features that are going to change the game.

#1 Gunsmith: This might be one of the most significant changes to COD Mobile. Players will get an opportunity to customise their weapons with loads of new attachments, which will let them enhance firearms to a certain extent.

Gunsmith (Picture Courtesy: COD Mobile)

#2 10 vs 10 mode: This new mode will be an exciting addition to COD Mobile. Players will then be able to go up against ten foes in the multiplayer mode.

#3 New map: A new multiplayer map, Shipment 1944 from Call of Duty: WWII, will also be available for users to try out.

Shipment 1944 (Picture Courtesy: COD Mobile)

#4 Battle Royale changes: The developers released a video about the changes coming to the battle royale mode. Four new locations will be added to the map. Watch the official video below:

#5 Weapons: With every season, a new weapon is guaranteed to be added to the game. On the Instagram account, COD Mobile announced the first Marksmen rifle: Kilo Bolt-Action.