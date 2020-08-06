COD Mobile Season 9 release date

Season 8 of COD Mobile is edging closer to its conclusion, with the next season firmly on the horizon. Fans are all hyped up for the changes that are set to arrive in the game, and various rumours regarding the upcoming season are currently doing the rounds.

In this article, we discuss the expected release date of COD Mobile Season 9.

Season 9 start date in COD Mobile

The battle pass ends in 3 days

The battle pass of the current season concludes in three days, and Season 8 – Forge is set to end on the 8th of August.

Season 9 of the game is, therefore, expected to arrive after its completion. Moreover, the community update mentioned that the update will arrive in early August.

End of Season 8

However, the log-in calendar of the ongoing season was extended to the 11th of August.

According to a popular Twitter user who provides various leaks about updates in COD Mobile, the update will now likely roll out on the 11th or 12th of August since the log-in calendar has been extended.

Features included in Season 9 update

The developers of COD Mobile have confirmed the inclusion of numerous new features and changes in the game. Here is a list of some of the important features/changes that are expected to be added to COD Mobile:

Gunsmith: This is a game-changing feature that will arrive in both multiplayer and battle royale modes. Players will be able to customise their weapons and choose from over 50 different types of attachments. However, they will only be able to equip five attachments.

Here’s the official video released by COD Mobile on Gunsmith:

Battle Royale Changes: COD Mobile released a video on their YouTube channel, detailing the significant changes coming to the battle royale mode of the game. Four new locations are also set to be added to the vast map. Users can watch all the new things arriving in the video below: