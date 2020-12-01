COD Mobile: Team Haster crowned Higin CODM Majors champions

The finals of the Higin CODM Majors has concluded, with Team Hastar winning the tournament. Team Hastar beat Team Scout in the finals with a 3-1 scoreline.
This event was scheduled from 22nd November to 30th November and boasted a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR. It was live-streamed exclusively on the Higin Esports YouTube channel.
In the semifinal stage of this COD Mobile event, best-of-five rounds were played on five different maps with three different modes.
Match 1: Crash; Mode - Hardpoint
Match 2: Standoff; Mode - Search and Destroy
Match 3: Meltdown; Mode - Domination
Match 4: Summit; Mode - Hardpoint
Match 5: Firing Range; Mode - Search and Destroy
Semi-final round results at the Higin CODM Majors
Team Novaking vs Team Scout:- 1-3
Team Hastar vs Team Blaezi:- 3-0
Final-round results at the Higin CODM Majors
Team Hastar vs Team Scout:- 3-1
The first match of Summit Hardpoint was won by Team Scout with a 150:128 scoreline. Scout was the MVP with 21 kills.
The second match of Firing Range Search and Destroy was won by Team Hastar with a 6:4 scoreline. Godl Vortex bagged the MVP award with 15 kills.
The third and fourth match of Standoff Domination and Crossfire Hardpoint was won by Team Hastar with a 150:84 and 150:98 scoreline, respectively.
Higin CODM Majors prize pool distribution
1st Place (Winners): 1,00,000 INR:- Team Hastar
2nd Place (Runner-up): 70,000 INR:- Team Scout
Semi-finalist 1: 30,000 INR:- Team Novaking
Semi-finalist 2: 30,000 INR:- Team Blaezi
Fan Favourite Team: 20,000 INR:- Team Scout
Finals MVP: 10,000 INR:- MYM vegaz
Finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR:- GodlxVortex
Semi-finals Most Kills: 8,000 INR:- Godlxminho
Semi-finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR:- GodlxMinho
Qualifiers Most Kills: 8,000 INR:- MYMVegaz
Qualifiers Most Assists: 8,000 INR:- Force1xignitePublished 01 Dec 2020, 08:22 IST