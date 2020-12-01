COD Mobile: Team Haster crowned Higin CODM Majors champions

The finals of the Higin CODM Majors has concluded, with Team Hastar winning the tournament. Team Hastar beat Team Scout in the finals with a 3-1 scoreline.

This event was scheduled from 22nd November to 30th November and boasted a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR. It was live-streamed exclusively on the Higin Esports YouTube channel.

In the semifinal stage of this COD Mobile event, best-of-five rounds were played on five different maps with three different modes.

Match 1: Crash; Mode - Hardpoint

Match 2: Standoff; Mode - Search and Destroy

Match 3: Meltdown; Mode - Domination

Match 4: Summit; Mode - Hardpoint

Match 5: Firing Range; Mode - Search and Destroy

Semi-final round results at the Higin CODM Majors

Team Novaking vs Team Scout:- 1-3

Team Hastar vs Team Blaezi:- 3-0

Final-round results at the Higin CODM Majors

Team Hastar vs Team Scout:- 3-1

The first match of Summit Hardpoint was won by Team Scout with a 150:128 scoreline. Scout was the MVP with 21 kills.

The second match of Firing Range Search and Destroy was won by Team Hastar with a 6:4 scoreline. Godl Vortex bagged the MVP award with 15 kills.

The third and fourth match of Standoff Domination and Crossfire Hardpoint was won by Team Hastar with a 150:84 and 150:98 scoreline, respectively.

Higin CODM Majors prize pool distribution

1st Place (Winners): 1,00,000 INR:- Team Hastar

2nd Place (Runner-up): 70,000 INR:- Team Scout

Semi-finalist 1: 30,000 INR:- Team Novaking

Semi-finalist 2: 30,000 INR:- Team Blaezi

Fan Favourite Team: 20,000 INR:- Team Scout

Finals MVP: 10,000 INR:- MYM vegaz

Finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR:- GodlxVortex

Semi-finals Most Kills: 8,000 INR:- Godlxminho

Semi-finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR:- GodlxMinho

Qualifiers Most Kills: 8,000 INR:- MYMVegaz

Qualifiers Most Assists: 8,000 INR:- Force1xignite