COD Mobile: Team KL Rahul wins OnePlus Dominate 2.0 tournament, Team Smriti Mandhana finishes second

The second iteration of the One Plus Dominate 2.0 event ended today. This time the event featured COD Mobile as the game for the competition.

Team KL Rahul emerged as the winner of COD Mobile OnePlus Dominate 2.0, defeating Team Smriti Mandhana.

Cricketers, professional gamers, and content creators were divided into different teams, and they competed in several rounds.

Team KL Rahul crowned OnePlus Dominate 2.0 COD Mobile champions

OnePlus Dominate 2.0 COD Mobile teams

1.Team Yuzi Chahal

2.Team Mythpat

3. Team KL Rahul

4.Team Technogamerz

5.Team Smriti Mandhana

6.Team Payal Gaming

7. Team Mortal

8. Team Shreyas Iyer

The tournament started with the first round of the quarter-finals bracket, where the following teams battled each other to move forward to the semi-finals:

COD Mobile OnePlus Dominate 2.0 Format

1) Team Yuzi Chahal vs Team Mypath (Winners: Team Yuzi Chahal 2-0)

2) Team KL Rahul vs Team TechnoGamers (Winners: Team KL Rahul 2-1)

3) Team Smriti Mandhana vs Team Payal Gaming (Winners: Team Smriti Mandhana 2-0)

4) Team Shreyas Iyer vs Team Mortal (Winners: Team Shreyas Iyer 2-1)

In the first semifinal, Team Smriti Mandhana faced off against Team Shreyas Iyer. The contest was easily clinched by Team Smriti Mandhana (2-0) with a scoreline of 50-31 and 50-30.

The second semifinal was played between Team Yuzi Chahal and Team KL Rahul. Team KL Rahul won the match (2-0) with a scoreline of 50-31 and 50-40.

In the finals, Team Smriti Mandhana faced off against Team KL Rahul. In the initial round, Team Smriti Mandhana defeated Team KL Rahul with a scoreline of 50-36, gaining 1-0.

During the first round of the finals, TeamINDBurnZ & TeamINDNeu3no secured 21 kills each and top fragged for Team Smriti Mandhana.

In the second round of the finals, Team KL Rahul made a comeback and defeated Team Smriti Mandhana in a close contest with a scoreline of 50-48, making the scores 1-1.

In the second round, TeamINDVegaZ and TeamINDLearn secured 21 kills in the second round for Team KL Rahul. TeamINDBurnz was the top fragger with 24 kills.

In the final round of the finals and the event, Team KL Rahul held their nerves and defeated Team Smriti Mandhana again with a scoreline of 50-43, thus winning the finals of the contest 2-1.

TeamINDLearn top fragged and secured 22kills for Team KL Rahul in the final round.

Team Smriti Mandhana roster for COD Mobile Dominate 2.0.

The first season of the tournament for PUBG Mobile was won by Team Smriti Mandhana, while Team KL Rahul emerged as the runner-up. Interestingly, both teams again finished on the podium, but their positions were reversed.