COD Mobile vs Free Fire: 5 major differences

Nishant

COD Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most popular games on the mobile platform. Both of the games have a huge player base and are largely popular among the masses. Players sometimes compare the features of both the games. Here are some of the major differences between the mobile games.

#1 Maps

Both of the games feature brilliantly crafted maps that the players can experience in the battle royale mode.

COD Mobile lacks in this department. COD Mobile battle royale mode consists of only one map for the players to play. On the other hand, Free Fire has three maps – Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari.

However, COD Mobile features a lot of maps for multiplayer modes inspired by Call of Duty Series. This is not the case with Free Fire.

#2 Modes

Free Fire follows the traditional battle royale system. It has a TDM mode and multiple event-specific modes which are introduced in the game for a certain duration.

On the other hand, COD Mobile has many modes other than battle royale and TDM. Multiple modes in COD Mobile include Frontline and Domination.

#3 Device requirements

One of the possible reasons behind the growth of Free Fire was its low device requirements. On the contrary, COD Mobile has higher device requirements. Free Fire is preferred by a lot of players who own low-end devices.

#4 Number of players

COD Mobile has 100 players in a battle royale match. Whereas, Free Fire has only 50 players in a match. Free Fire calls for a fast-paced action with each match lasting only for 10 minutes.

#5 Size and Graphics

COD Mobile has enhanced graphics in comparison to Free Fire. Hence, it has higher device requirements. Size of Free Fire is 571 MB while COD Mobile has a size of 2.1 GB.