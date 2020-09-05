COD Mobile vs Free Fire: 5 major differences between both PUBG Mobile alternatives

Now that PUBG Mobile is gone from the mobile gaming scene in India, fans have to decide which alternative games they will be choosing. While there are plenty of battle royale mobile titles, the two biggest contenders to the throne formerly occupied by PUBG Mobile, until recently, are Call of Duty Mobile and Garena Free Fire.

While both COD Mobile and Free Fire are BR games, they differ from each other in several aspects. If you're trying to decide which to make your favourite after PUBG Mobile's ban, here are some significant differences between the two to help you decide, unless you'd rather wait for FAU-G, of course.

COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Five significant differences

1) Battle royale gameplay

Image credits: ElainGamer, Youtube

Battle royale gameplay is an apparent common feature between COD Mobile and Free Fire, but the type of gameplay differs in specific ways. The latter has matches that parachute 100 players on to a map until only one remains alive. On the other hand, Garena's offering has fast-paced games, with only 50 players, that last about 10 minutes.

COD Mobile matches, therefore, tend to feel like longer campaigns than Free Fire. On the flip side, the former has only one map on which you can play the BR mode, while Free Fire has a few of them to choose from.

2) Graphics

Free Fire graphics (above) vs COD Mobile (below)

When it comes to graphics, COD Mobile is the clear winner. With much more sophisticated and realistic graphics, it is made with the quality of a PC game. Each frame has vibrant and clean-cut textures that far outweigh the quality of Free Fire graphics.

Free Fire sticks to more cartoonish graphics, as it is a lesser resource-intensive game. While its graphics are pretty solid on its own, when compared to Call of Duty, you will notice a considerable difference. If game graphics matter to you, COD Mobile is the way to go.

3) Performance

Image credits: Gurugamer

Due to the resource-intensive nature of COD Mobile and its superior graphics, the game requires a reliable internet connection, as well as a mobile device with a decent bit of RAM. It is recommended to run this title only on devices with at least 3 GB of RAM for a seamless and lag-free experience.

On the other end, Free Fire is designed to also run on lower-end devices, and thus, has better performance in that it rarely lags or hangs during gameplay. Hence, if you're looking to play on a low-end phone, it is the better choice for you.

4) Weapons

Weapons in COD Mobile (Image credits: PCQuest)

COD Mobile has a much bigger arsenal when compared to Free Fire. Ranging from assault rifles, machine guns and shotguns, to pistols and explosives, it gives tons of options to you, and each weapon handles differently.

So while one gun might give you an advantage on the amount of damage it can do, the other might be able to snipe enemies from afar. On the other hand, Free Fire's weapons do not have a distinct feel to them, and fans have often complained about them feeling too similar to each other.

5) Game modes

Some of the game modes in COD Mobile (Image credits: Android Headlines)

Free Fire, inspired by games such as PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, is first and foremost, a battle royale game, and thus, focuses mostly on its BR game mode. COD Mobile, on the other hand, also offers multiple classic game modes in which players can team up in 5v5 matches like Frontline, Search and Destroy, Domination, Hardpoint, and Team Deathmatch.

All of these make sure that COD Mobile always has something or the other to keep you busy. The game can never feels stale, because it gets regular updates, with a new mode added with every update to keep you on your toes!