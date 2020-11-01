COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is the better alternative to PUBG Mobile?

All servers of PUBG Mobile have been shut down in India, and BR fans are in a terrible state of misery who are now looking for alternatives like COD Mobile and Free Fire. Though the official statements took down the PUBG Mobile app from the Google Play Store for a few months, gamers were still able to download it from various sources. After the permanent server ban on 30/10/20, PUBG fans seem to be missing their favorite go-to game.

When we speak of Free Fire and COD Mobile, both these games in India are often pitted against each other as the best alternatives for PUBG Mobile. Though three of them share the same core of the BR genre, there are certain system requirements and special features in the game that should be looked upon.

Let us first take a look at the system requirements for both Free Fire and COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: Minimum system requirements

For Android

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

For iOS

COD Mobile is compatible with iOS devices running iOS 9.0 or higher.

Free Fire: Minimum system requirements

For Android and iOS

As stated by GameGuide official website:

On Android devices the game requires Android OS version 4.0.3 or higher. On Apple devices you need to have iOS version 8.0 or higher to run the game. Your device should have at least 1.1 GB of free space. Also, it is recommended to have at least 2GB of RAM.

We take a look at which of these two games, Free Fire or COD Mobile, can be the better alternative for PUBG Mobile.

COD Mobile or Free Fire, which is the better alternative for PUBG Mobile?

Let's see the different aspects of both the games to decide which can be a better option.

Battle Royale

This is where both games are highly different as Free fire has a BR mode consisting of 50 players, whereas COD Mobile's BR mode consists of 100 players. It results in highly different match dynamics as Free Fire offers instant and intense matches lasting around 10-15 minutes, where players can get into the action straight away.

Characters available

Both Free Fire and Call of Duty Mobile give you options to choose from different characters, but there are quite a few variations.

Call of Duty Mobile has characters only in the Battle Royale mode. Each character has its own role, like the medic, scout, and defender. These classes are available to everyone.

Free Fire differs here, the first major difference being that you start with two default characters. You can continue to unlock 31 characters more by simply playing the game.

Graphics

It is quite obvious that COD Mobile has better graphics than Free Fire. One can even say that COD Mobile graphics are on the same level as a PC game, which certainly adds to the experience and gives better immersion.

Free Fire has a more cartoonish approach towards the graphic quality and visuals of the game, while COD Mobile has particularly developed each and every detail on the maps with sharpened color schemes and contrasts, which makes the game more visually pleasing.

Conclusion

COD Mobile, due to its resource-intensive requirements, offers a better gameplay experience without much lag or jitteriness. Free Fire, on the other hand, can be played on any smartphone due to its low requirements and hardly ever show any signs of lagging and FPS drop.

Overall, if we are to speak of a more similar experience to PUBG Mobile, players can opt for COD Mobile rather than Free Fire, as it provides a far more realistic and life-like gameplay experience as that of PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.