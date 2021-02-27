COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end smartphones in February 2021?

Since PUBG Mobile's ban in India and some other countries, Free Fire and COD Mobile have seen steady growth in the esports industry. With millions of downloads for the latter two, they have become mega-popular titles worldwide.

Both games share the same core of battle royale, although with contradictory gameplay mechanics and graphics. They also have different device requirements.

This article shares every detail about the requirements of these titles and which one is better for low-end smartphones in February 2021.

COD Mobile

Here are the minimum requirements stated on the official website of COD Mobile:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 680 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay mechanism

As both Free Fire and COD Mobile share the same battle royale core, both titles see players drop on an island to duke it out against each other to be the last man standing. But in the latter, 100 players land on the map, while the former has 50 players landing on the ground.

As the number of players differs, the length of the game always varies. COD Mobile will need 25 to 30 minutes to complete, while Free Fire will need just 10 to 15 minutes.

Graphics

COD Mobile requires a decent device (minimum 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM) to run and has rich visuals and detailed textures with high contrast frames and in-depth map detailings. The game offers an immersive experience in 3 GB and 4 GB RAM devices with minimum support of 45-50 FPS frame rates.

Free Fire was mainly developed for low-end devices but still provides high color frame rates with alluring graphics choices for players. The game runs smoothly with 60 FPS frame rate support on mid-range devices.

Conclusion: COD Mobile or Free Fire?

Both titles are pretty decent in offering the best gameplay experience to users. However, regarding which one will be the best for low-end devices (1 GB and 2 GB RAM), Free Fire will be the best choice.

As mentioned previously, it was primarily made for such phones and hence requires lesser RAM engagement. Thus, it offers a much better and seamless performance on 1 GB RAM devices.

COD Mobile is heavy and needs extra RAM engagement, causing the device to lag.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.