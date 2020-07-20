PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are two of the most popular titles in the mobile platform. Both games have over 100 million downloads and boast incredibly loyal player bases.

It, therefore, becomes natural for players to compare the two battle royale sensations, especially as they offer similar experiences: intense combat, large multiplayer action and various gameplay modes.

In this article, we examine three of the most easy-to-spot similarities between the two games.

3 similarities between PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile

#1 Game Modes

Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile feature a battle royale mode. In the BR mode, 100 players drop on an island which has zones that shrink with time. The last man standing wins the game.

Other than this, both games also feature a similar game mode called Team Death Match or TDM. In this mode, the team that reaches the specified points quicker wins the match. While the mode may be similar in both games, there is a slight difference in the number of players. PUBG Mobile has 4v4 TDMs while COD Mobile has 5v5 TDMs.

#2 Royale Pass and the Battle Pass

PUBG Mobile has Royale Pass whereas COD Mobile has Battle Pass. Both of these are tier-based reward systems that enable players to get various rewards. Players in both these games are expected to complete multiple missions to increase rank or tier and claim the rewards.

Both games offer the players a free version of the pass. There are also two variants of the paid pass in the games. While PUBG Mobile has the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus, COD Mobile has the Premium Pass and Premium Pass Plus.

#3 Miscellaneous Features

Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile let their players select the playing mode, i.e. either Third Person Perspective or First-Person Perspective. There are also many other similar features like clans, categories of guns, ranked playing mode and so forth.