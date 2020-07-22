COD Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Comparing the rank systems

Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile are two of the best options for players on the mobile platform. Both provide equally competitive battlegrounds, with players trying to be the best, and both games have crossed the milestone of 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The two games also feature ranking systems, which have several tiers. In this article, we talk about the rank systems in these games.

COD Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Rank systems

PUBG Mobile rank system

PUBG Mobile rank system (Picture Courtesy - Geek Gyan)

PUBG Mobile has eight tiers, some of which are divided further into ranks like Gold 1, 2 and so forth. Players can climb through levels by playing the classic mode. The rank system is segregated for both TPP (Third-Person Perspective) and FPP (First-Person Perspective) modes.

Here are all the tiers present in PUBG Mobile:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Crown

Ace

Conqueror

Players have to cross a specific amount of points to go to the next tier. Only the top 500 players of a region can reach the topmost tier of the game, i.e., Conqueror.

COD Mobile rank system

Rank list in COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy - HawksNest/YT)

COD Mobile has a six-tier ranking system, laid out separately for both multiplayer and battle royale modes. Similar to PUBG Mobile, players have to cross and gain a certain amount of rank XP to reach the next corresponding tier.

Here is the list of tiers present in COD Mobile:

Rookie

Veteran

Elite

Pro

Master

Legendary

All players who have over 6500 Rank XP are placed in the Legendary tier.

Comparison

Unlike in PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile doesn't have an exclusive tier for the topmost players of a region. Moreover, there are no separate rankings for TPP and FPP battle royale in this game. PUBG Mobile doesn't feature a different classification for modes like TDM, whereas COD Mobile has a separate ranking system for multiplayer modes like Frontline, Domination, Hardpoint and TDM.