COD Mobile: Weapon tier list

COD Mobile is a battle royale game popular for its wide range of in-game weapons.

A look at the COD Mobile weapon tier list based on their stats and in-game performance.

COD Mobile weapon tier list (Picture Courtesy: wallpaperaccess.com)

COD Mobile has depth in its arsenal, providing the players with a variety of weapons to kill enemies. Players can get an idea about the purpose of each firearm by looking at its overall statistics.

Some of the firearms have dismissal stats indicating their poor performance while others have exemplary stats.

In this article, we sort the weapons based on their stats and in-game performance into various tiers. We separate the guns in 5 tiers:

S – This tier includes the best weapons that the players can use in COD Mobile.

A – If used appropriately, weapons in this tier can perform very well.

B - The B tier features decent weapons that can be used in the game.

C – This tier consists of weapons that are not up to the mark and should be avoided.

D – This tier consists of weapons that are not at par with weapons in other tiers.

E – The guns in this tier have the worst in-game stats.

COD Mobile weapon tier list

Here is the tier list of the weapons that can be equipped in the primary slot in COD Mobile.

S Tier

DL Q33

The weapons in this tier are KN44, Cordite, HBRa3, QQ9, DL Q33, ASM 10, Man-O-War, LK24, RPD, PDW-57 and KRM 262.

A Tier

RUS-79U

The A tier includes RUS-79U, DR-H, Type 25, AK-47, Artic.50, Razorback, Chopper, BK57, Pharo and Locus.

B Tier

UL736

Tier B weapons: UL736, MSMC, AKS-74U, ICR-1, S36, M4 and AK117

C Tier

BY15

Tier C weapons: M4LMG, BY15, Outlaw, M16, Striker, HVK-30

D Tier

XPR-50

Tier D weapons: M21 EBR, GKS, HG40, XPR-50

E Tier

HS0405

Weapons in E Tier: Chicom, HS0405, HS2126

This entire tier list is based on the in-game stats and performances. Some players might like guns from the lower tiers. The choice is subjective and varies from person to person.