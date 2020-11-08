COD Modern Warfare: Ranking the games in the franchise on the basis of storyline and gameplay

Call of Duty (COD) has always been the benchmark for first-person shooter video game franchises. The fast-paced gameplay, along with the immersive sound design, have won the hearts of hundreds of gamers across the world.

Out of all the COD titles, the Modern Warfare series leaves a lasting impression. This is mainly because COD offered its players a break from the World War II backdrop with the release of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. With the huge success of the first Modern Warfare instalment, Infinity Ward came up with three more titles to this series.

The highlight of the Modern Warfare series is the single player campaign available in each of the titles. These campaigns have storylines which make players lose track of time due to the suspense and action that engulf their senses. From intricately crafted missions, to jarring scenarios, the Modern Warfare series is appreciated for presenting its players with a cinematic experience, rather than just straightforward gameplay.

The story of the games revolve around the conflict between Russia and the United States of America, which ultimately results in World War III. Gamers love the Modern Warfare series even more as it gifted them Vladimir Makarov, who is probably the best villain in the entire COD series.

The latest instalment, which released in 2019, is different from the previous titles, as it comes up with a brand-new story. Even though it is set after the events of Modern Warfare 3, it cannot be regarded a sequel. The graphics in this title are impeccable, and will often make the players wonder if they are watching a movie or playing a video game.

Ranking the COD Modern Warfare games on the basis of storyline and gameplay

Ranking the Modern Warfare series is difficult, as each title feels like it is better than the other in terms of gameplay and storyline. However, this article is an attempt to rank them on the basis of those two aspects.

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

COD Modern Warfare 3

3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

1. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare