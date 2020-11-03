Wagnificent is a COD: Warzone streamer who plays a number of other games such as PUBG and Apex Legends. The streamer currently has around 51k followers on Twitch, along with 8k subscribers on YouTube.

The streamer's real name is Nick Wagner, and he has had a difficult time of late. Towards the end of September, Wagnificent was banned by Activision, with rumors of him being caught using ‘EngineOwning’ cheats. However, the ban was later overturned after the streamer posted the following on Twitter.

This was in addition to the support that he got from multiple content creators like Symfuhny and Esports commentator Clint Evans. Now, it seems as if the streamer has been banned for a second time in almost a month.

COD Warzone streamer who was banned for cheating on Live Stream gets banned a second time, threatens to sue Activision

The previous incident was already frustrating. Wagner was stunned to find an error notification popping up during mid-game when he was playing COD: Modern Warfare. Later, he quit the game and tried to restart it, and that was when the ‘permanent ban’ notification showed up.

The streamer was visibly frustrated and explained to his friend what exactly had happened. As you can see in the video at the end of the article, the streamer was playing a solo match when he was tossed out of the game.

This time it seems as if Activision has handed out a shadow ban based on reports that it has received. In a rather frustrated Twitter post, which was subsequently deleted, Wagner accused them of ‘trying to kill his career.’

In another deleted tweet, he threatened Activision with legal proceedings and said that what they are doing amounts to defamation.

He further criticized Activision’s cheat system and said that they should not be banning people based purely on ‘suspicious activity’ for which they have no real proof. The only proof is that the other players have reported the streamer, which somehow warrants a shadow ban in the current situation.

I really can't believe I have to sit around another two weeks in shadow ban till it gets uplifted because MWs report system and lack of true anti cheat. Reputation and channel growth at stake and it's due to "suspicious" activity from in game reporting — Nick Wagner (@Wagnificentt) November 2, 2020

Considering that it is the second time that the streamer has been banned in almost a month, it will be interesting to see how Activision deals with the situation in the coming days. You can watch Esports Talk’s video regarding the matter below.