COD Warzone: Top 5 loadouts for Season 3

COD Warzone Season 3 is finally here, complete with 84' Verdansk, new skins, challenges, and LTM Modes.

For most players out there, the first week or two will be spent experimenting with weapon rebalancing changes to figure out which guns are in meta and which aren't. To this effect, this article lists five preliminary candidates for a competitive loadout in COD Warzone Season 3.

Note: Loadouts listed below are based on a combination of statistics and personal preferences. Choices for the "best" loadouts will vary from player to player.

5 best early loadouts in COD Warzone Season 3

With the FFAR being pretty heavily nerfed coming into COD Warzone Season 3, players are forced to reevaluate their loadouts and consider a couple of alternatives. The latest addition to the arsenal, the PPSh-41, has emerged as a strong contender in terms of strong loadouts.

CR-56 AMAX

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : XRK Zodiac s440

: XRK Zodiac s440 Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Ammunition : 45 Round Mags

: 45 Round Mags Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Bullfrog

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 7.4" Task Force

: 7.4" Task Force Stock : KGB Skeletal Stock

: KGB Skeletal Stock Rear Grip : Speed Tape

: Speed Tape Optic: Microflex LED

PPSh-41

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 15.7" Task Force

: 15.7" Task Force Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition : 55 Rnd Drum

: 55 Rnd Drum Stock: Raider Stock

MAC-10

Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force

5.9″ Task Force Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Underbarrel: Striker Grip

Striker Grip Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Stoner 63

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel: 21.8″ Task Force

21.8″ Task Force Stock: Raider Pad

Raider Pad Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Optic: SUSAT Multizoom

While the meta is still developing, these five loadouts are pretty solid for players to get started with until they figure out what fits their playstyle in COD Warzone Season 3.

