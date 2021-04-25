COD Warzone: Top 5 loadouts for Season 3

COD Warzone Season 3 is finally here, complete with 84' Verdansk, new skins, challenges, and LTM Modes.
For most players out there, the first week or two will be spent experimenting with weapon rebalancing changes to figure out which guns are in meta and which aren't. To this effect, this article lists five preliminary candidates for a competitive loadout in COD Warzone Season 3.
Note: Loadouts listed below are based on a combination of statistics and personal preferences. Choices for the "best" loadouts will vary from player to player.
5 best early loadouts in COD Warzone Season 3
With the FFAR being pretty heavily nerfed coming into COD Warzone Season 3, players are forced to reevaluate their loadouts and consider a couple of alternatives. The latest addition to the arsenal, the PPSh-41, has emerged as a strong contender in terms of strong loadouts.
CR-56 AMAX
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK Zodiac s440
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
- Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Bullfrog
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 7.4" Task Force
- Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
- Rear Grip: Speed Tape
- Optic: Microflex LED
PPSh-41
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 15.7" Task Force
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Ammunition: 55 Rnd Drum
- Stock: Raider Stock
MAC-10
- Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force
- Stock: SAS Combat Stock
- Underbarrel: Striker Grip
- Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
Stoner 63
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 21.8″ Task Force
- Stock: Raider Pad
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Optic: SUSAT Multizoom
While the meta is still developing, these five loadouts are pretty solid for players to get started with until they figure out what fits their playstyle in COD Warzone Season 3.
