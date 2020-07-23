Codashop Free Fire: Everything you need to know

Diamonds are the currency of the popular battle royale sensation, Free Fire. These diamonds are used to purchase the Elite Pass, various eye-catching costume bundles, attractive skins, characters with abilities and so forth.

Players usually buy them directly from the in-game shop i.e via Google Play Store. Alternatively, they can also buy the diamonds from Codashop.

What is Codashop and how can you use it in Free Fire?

Codashop is one of the largest and most trusted top-up websites. Players can use it to instantly top-up in-game currencies to their accounts.

Players can also use Codashop to purchase diamonds in Free Fire and get additional benefits in the process. There is no specific requirement to create an account.

Prices of diamonds in Codashop

These are the current prices of the diamonds in Codashop:

INR 40 for 50 Diamonds

INR 80 for 100 Diamonds

INR 240 for 310 Diamonds

INR 400 for 520 Diamonds

INR 800 for 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 for 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 for 5600 Diamonds

Since the diamonds' prices are almost the same when compared to the in-game prices, some players might wonder what additional benefits they are getting for purchasing the diamonds from Codashop.

Codashop provides players with a variety of offers. Currently, if players purchase 310 diamonds or more from Codashop using Paytm wallet, they will receive 3x Carrot-Nator AN94 gun box for free. This offer may vary from region to region. On top of that, new users will also get a cashback up to INR 200.

Payment methods

For Indian users, there are currently three available methods – Paytm, UPI, and NetBanking.

How to purchase diamonds from Codashop?

All you have to do is enter your ID, select the number of diamonds and make the payment. The diamonds will be added to your Free Fire account instantly.

If you are one of those players who are willing to purchase diamonds, you can consider buying it via Codashop as it certainly provides additional value.