Code Vein free demo now available on PS4 & Xbox One

Remember Code Vein? Yes, the premium anime-style souls-borne experience from the publishers of the Dark Souls series, Bandai Namco? Well, Code Vein, a game from the iconic Japanese developers is three weeks away from release but everyone can try out a free demo of the game on their consoles right now.

Bandai Namco released the above trailer indicating that a trial version of Code Vein is now available for free. In the demo, players can explore one of the early intricately designed dungeon-ruined city's undergrounds, plus, experience the immensely detailed character creation of the game. Players will also get to explore the exclusive depths of the game until the boss fight, which is different from the retail version of the game.

A free demo is always a good idea as it lets players try a small segment of the game for themselves to figure out whether this is something they'd be interested in. It is especially important in titles like Code Vein that is pushing for an unforgiving difficulty and hardcore role-playing elements, something that may not appeal to everyone.

Code Vein is set in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world where a secret society called Vein is run by 'Remenants' - an immortal group of people showing attributes of a Vampire. The player's character is one of them.

Code Vein was initially scheduled to release last year in Septemeber, but due to technical issues, the game was delayed for an indefinite period. Earlier this year Namco Bandai announced that Code Vein is indeed releasing this year on 27th September, one year later than its previous release date.

Are you excited to play another Souls-Borne like a game or this newly risen genre is becoming way too repetitive and rehashed? Tell us in the comments down below.

