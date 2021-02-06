CodeMiko threatens Sykkuno to accept that girls are into him in a hilarious interview

In a recent interview with Twitch sensation CodeMiko, Sykkuno was left red-faced after the former hilariously threatened him into accepting that girls are into him.

The 28-year old Chinese-Vietnamese streamer is characterized by his shy and innocent persona. He is often teased by fellow streamers like Valkyrae, Pokimane, Corpse Husband for his large female following.

Codemiko's reaction to seeing Sykkuno- AHHH same 😭 pic.twitter.com/AFBq4LK9K1 — Xenotine🌱 (@TheCorpseFans) February 5, 2021

His habit of deflecting attention has earned him the "Dodgekkuno" moniker. In the recent interview with CodeMiko, he was coerced into admitting that he is attractive and commands a stellar female following.

The CodeMiko x Sykkuno interview wins hearts online

"Okay, I'm going to tell you something and I'm going to tell you a fact. You can't dodge this one . Girls are into you! Because you are cute and that is the truth! Do you accept it?"

CodeMiko was tired of Sykkuno's denial about his huge female following.

Her aggression took Sykkuno by surprise, who struggled to contain his laughter. Composing himself, he had this to say:

"Thanks....Uh huh? I suppose I have to!"

The rest of the interview was quite memorable. CodeMiko's spontaneous bursts of aggression perfectly complement Sykkuno's cool and collected demeanor. It's the perfect interaction.

After their interview went viral/, fans took to Twitter to gush about the same. Here are some of the best responses to the same:

Omg this Code Miko and Sykkuno interview is GOLD. Hahaha — Your average Nettizen ⁷ ᴮᴱ (@kidnette) February 6, 2021

I’m watching codemiko interview sykkuno and IM LOSING IT — monSTA_not_monSTER 🌱 (@teenpianist13) February 5, 2021

summary of sykkuno interview with codemiko pic.twitter.com/0sUQzBGThJ — ✧ (@cyberkilI) February 6, 2021

Code Miko aggressively complementing Sykkuno had me laughing genuinely like YES she embodies maybe most of us. — Hoenn 🌱 (@jongjongbiliran) February 6, 2021

Sykkuno in codemiko's interview is a pure comedy pic.twitter.com/iqNLwi0o5u — 尼克 niko (@AscoltaLaVoce) February 6, 2021

Codemiko: “i called you cute. you called me cute.”



Sykkuno: “is that how it works?” [being each other’s valentines]



Miko: “yeeees?”



Sykkuno: “i don’t know if i uhh. you know someone already asked me sort of.”



Codemiko: “corpse doesn’t count.” pic.twitter.com/IkrB0v58Js — 🌧 agie 🌧 (@corpsecatts) February 6, 2021

Everyone loves codemiko & sykkuno ❤️ — ; (@Khdlw_) February 6, 2021

Miko absolutely lost her mind lmao — anon_修 (@anon64437716) February 6, 2021

Miko is the hero we never asked for, but needed 😭👏💖 — KIRA 🌱 ㅇㅅㅇ (@ARIK_) February 6, 2021

Miko is us lmao XD



Thank you for telling him what we've been telling him for so long Miko



BUT HE WONT JUST ACCEPT IT HES VERY HARDENED xd — Rawr 🌱 (@pancakesmon) February 6, 2021

One of Twitch's rising stars, CodeMiko, is known for revolutionizing complex technology. She uses a state-of-the-art xsens motion-capture suit to render a seamless digital, quasi-interactive avatar known as Miko.

Miko's movements and facial expressions are modeled to fluently mirror the actions of The Technician, her real-life persona. She recently returned to Twitch after serving her ban. It became a hot topic for discussion online.

Known to interview a plethora of Twitch personalities, CodeMiko might have just given her biggest hit yet. Her interview with Sykkuno won a lot of hearts online.