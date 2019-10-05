CODM Guide: Best Aim and Sensitivity Settings for Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile has finally released globally, and it has already gained a lot of attention from mobile players. CODM is another massive success of Tencent Games after PUBG Mobile. Earlier, the game was available only for selected countries, but now it is available for every user, and it is free to play.

Call of Duty Mobile offers four gameplay modes, which include Deathmatch, Frontline, Battle Royale, etc. Players can also experience new gameplay modes in future updates. Users who have just installed the game have found the settings of this game a bit tricky as they are not familiar with this new shooting game.

So this article will guide you with the best aim and sensitivity settings for beginners, which gives a better ability to aim in battle. So without further ado, let's take a look.

Best Aim Settings

Call of Duty Mobile has two types of aim options:

Simple: This type of aim is only available in Multiplayer mode and is recommended to every player playing in this mode. Simple Aim automatically fires the weapon when the crosshair is placed on the body of the enemy, which means it is no longer required to hit the fire button to shoot. Advanced: This aim is the second option available in Multiplayer mode and is only recommended to those players who have a great experience in the shooting games. Some players like to fire weapons manually, and advanced aim allows them to do so.

Best Sensitivity Settings

The settings mentioned below have proved quite efficient in having a better aim almost for every player. However, some players love to play on high sensitivity while others on low. Users can change their sensitivity in the settings menu.

Multiplayer Mode Sensitivity

Turn Senstivity = 45

Sniper Rifle Senstivity = 30

ADS Senstivity = 40

Battle Royale Mode Sensitivity

FPP View = 45

TPP View = 40

Optics = 40

3X Scope = 30

4X Scope = 20

Firing = 35

Sniper Rifle Sensitivity = 35

