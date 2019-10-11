CODM Guide: How to complete Free For All and Battle Royale Challenge in Call of Duty Mobile?

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile has broken almost all records of the mobile video game market since its release. There has been an uproar in the market after the arrival of this game. CODM has already taken the lead on the Top trending list in Google Playstore a few days after its release, something which Call of Duty Mobile's Twitter handle also acknowledged.

Till now, only two Challenges are live in the game so far:

Battle Royale Challenges

Free for All Challenge

Battle Royale Challenge

By completing tasks in Battle Royale, players can receive free crates, credits (in-game currency), and a lot more things.

Event Period: 07/10/2019-13/10/2019

Task #1: Kill five enemies in Battle Royale Mode to get 100 Credits

Task #2: Kill ten enemies in Battle Royale Mode to get Battle Royale Crate.

Task #3: Play 2 Matches in Battle royale Mode to get 100 Credits.

Task #4: Reach in Top 10 once in Battle royale Mode to get 150 Credits.

Task #5: Reach in Top 10 Twice in Battle royale Mode to get Battle Royale Crate.

Free for All Challange

This one is similar to the previous challenge, with the difference being that all the tasks have to be completed in Multiplayer mode.

Event Period: 11/10/2019-17/10/2019

Task #1: Play once in FFA mode Multiplayer to get 100 Credits

Task #2: Play twice in FFA mode Multiplayer to get Battle Crate.

Task #3: Win one match in FFA mode Multiplayer to get 100 Credits.

Task #4: Kill 100 enemies in MP mode to get 150 Credits.

Task #5: Kill 200 enemies in MP mode to get Battle Crate.

According to a recent report, the game has already earned a revenue of $2 million through its microtransactions. This shows the excitement among the players for this game. Seeing the support and love from their fans, developers have brought new in-game challenges that will award the players with free in-game goodies after its completion.

