CODM Guide: How to fix the white screen issue in Call of Duty Mobile?

With the Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 wrapping in the last week of November, an update has been released by TiMi studios for both Season 2 and Zombie mode. This new update features a whole new battle pass in addition three new patterns in Zombie mode. Also, with the dispatch of this content update, the support of the Dual Shock controller has been released.

Recently, a significant issue was reported by a lot of players, which points out the white screen problem after the game boots up. COD Mobile staff stated in their official discord server regarding this:

"This is an Android only issue that occurred around the launch of Season 2 and some players are still encountering. We are working on eliminating the cause of the issue."

The players who are facing the same issue can follow some steps listed below to get rid of the white screen problem.

Clear the cache on your device by navigating to Settings >> Application Management >> Call of Duty Mobile >> clear cache. If you are using a guest account, please make sure to link your account to Google Play or Facebook Uninstall and reinstall Call of Duty: Mobile

The official CODM team recommends the steps mentioned above. If you are still facing the issue, make sure to give feedback about this via the report button.