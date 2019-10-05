CODM Guide: Top 3 assault rifles in Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile, one of the most requested games by mobile players for Android and iOS, finally rolled out recently in the video game market. Earlier, the game was under development and was only available for some select countries to participate in the Beta testing phase. But finally, the wait for mobile-gamers is over. It was released on the 1st of October, and within a few days of its release, the game crossed 10 Milllion+ downloads on Google Play Store with an overall rating of 4.7 stars.

Call of Duty Mobile is almost similar to the highly grossing-battle royale game PUBG Mobile with some amendments to rules in different modes. Considering that the game offers a variety of weapons to fight during the match, it is crucial to equip the best weapon to defeat the enemies.

So here's a list of top three ARs in Call of Duty Mobile that one must use to be a pro player.

Top three assault rifles in Call of Duty Mobile

AK-47

AK-47

The most powerful and dominating AK-47 is in the first place in the list of the best assault rifle. Its high damaging rate makes it one of the best guns. But the player needs some skills to use this rifle, as the recoil of AK-47 is tricky to control, which makes the aim unstable. But plenty of practice with this weapon can help the player out to handle its recoil. The stats of this weapon is shown above in the image.

M4

M4

M4 gives fierce competition because of its high accuracy and lower recoil if compared to AK-47. Considering this fact, this weapon is an excellent choice for beginners. Along with its recoil advantage, it also provides a high firing rate. This weapon is available in all gameplay modes.

Type 25

TYPE 25

A fully automatic assault rifle that provides your highest rate of fire among all the assault rifles available occupies the third place in this list. The mobility of this weapon is quite efficient and is helpful to beat enemies in close range fights.

