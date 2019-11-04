CODM News: Airborne Chip event is live now in Call of Duty Mobile; how to participate in events along with rewards

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 04 Nov 2019, 15:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Call of Duty Mobile's Airborne Chip event is live.

A few days ago, some Call of Duty Mobile in-game events were leaked, one of which happens to be an Airborne Chip event. Finally, this event has gone live in the game and an announcement has also been made regarding it, in which additional information was given.

Glide into the battle with the new 'Airborne' Class! In order to get the new chip, you will need to complete various tasks in the Battle Royale mode. The event starts from 4th November - 11th November (UTC).

Airborne Event.

In Call of Duty Mobile, this event is very rare and extraordinary from the other ones. By completing other events, players will be given normal rewards but as soon as you complete all the tasks of the Airborne event, the players will unlock an extremely rare ability which can only be used in the Battle Royale mode.

Below is information that will guide you on how to participate in this event and reach 100% progression in it.

How to Participate in the Airborne Chip event?

Players need to complete following tasks during the duration of event in order to unlock Airborne class in Battle Royale:

Kill 5 Enemies in Battle Royale Mode.

Kill 10 Enemies in Battle Royale Mode.

Play 1 match in Battle Royale Mode.

Play 2 matches in Battle Royale Mode.

Use 1 Specialist skill in Battle Royale Mode.

Use 2 Specialist skill in Battle Royale Mode.

Survive in Battle Royale Mode for 1500 Seconds.

Survive in Battle Royale Mode for 3000 Seconds.

Place in the Top 10 twice in Battle Royale Mode.

Login in 3 Total Days.

Call of Duty Mobile Airborne Chip event rewards

These rewards will be awarded to players only when they complete the respective number of tasks given below:

Number of Tasks = 2

2 Reward: 100 Credits

100 Credits Number of Tasks = 4

4 Reward: 100 Credits

100 Credits Number of Tasks = 6

6 Reward: Battle Crate

Battle Crate Number of Tasks = 8

8 Reward: M16 Weapon Skin

M16 Weapon Skin Number of Tasks = 10

10 Reward: Airborne Class Unlock

Advertisement

By choosing the Airborne Class before the starting of match, players can launch themselves into air to glide into different areas.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PUBG Mobile news and other eSports News.