CODM News: Call of Duty Mobile crosses 35 million-plus downloads on Google Playstore

Call of Duty, one of the most popular PC game franchises, which was published by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward, entered the video game market in 2003.

Continuing their Call of Duty series for PC and other gaming platforms, they launched the game for the mobile users too. The developers pushed the global version on the 1st of October for both Android and iOS devices.

Firstly, CODM was only available for pre-registered users of India and the first phase of beta testing continued for just a couple of weeks. Keeping in mind the positive reviews they got during the first phase, developers further made this beta version available for a few more countries like Australia, Canada, etc.

After testing for a couple of months, TiMi Studios, the developers, and Activision, the publishers of the game, finally decided to roll out the game globally. Just a few days after its release, the game created a lot of hype among mobile players. A lot of players and streamers have already shifted to Call of Duty Mobile, leaving behind old battle royale games.

Call of Duty Mobile has been a massive success, as the game is already leading the Top Charts list on Google Playstore, and it is at #5 position in the Top Grossing list. Along with this, the game has crossed 35 million-plus downloads within a week of its global launch with a rating of 4.7 stars.

Also, the game has managed to rake in revenues in excess of $2 million since its release. An official announcement has also been made by the Call of Duty Mobile staff on their discord server:

The game is in full swing with over 35 million downloads! We appreciate the community and it's likeness towards the game. We hope you help us maintain a community for fair and honest gameplay. See ya in the Frontline!

