CODM News: Call of Duty's upcoming events and challenges for November have been revealed

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Nov 2019, 18:31 IST SHARE

Call of Duty Mobile

The developers of Call of Duty Mobile keep rolling out new updates and events frequently. By participating in these events, players always receive complimentary rewards which they can use to buy in-game items.

Keeping up with this, the staff team has shared information about its upcoming events in Call of Duty Mobile in its official discord server.

Here's what they posted:

Many events are just nearing their end at the time of this post, but we have a great deal coming up later this month with many different limited time events, unique promotional offers, new items to obtain, in-game challenges to complete, map updates, and so much more!

After having a look at the announcement, it seems like the staff team is trying to deliver some hints to their fans about their forthcoming major update. But no one knows yet what exactly it is that they are going to roll out.

List of Events already running or coming this week to COD Mobile:

Nov/11 – Nov/18 ~ Call of Duty Endowment Pack

Nov/15 – Nov/21 ~ Sniper Only Event & Challenge

Nov/15 – Nov/24 ~ Molotov Cocktail Event

Nov/16 – Nov/24 ~ Weapon Mastery – Multiplayer

Nov/22 ~ (Not Reported)

Nov/25 ~ Battle Pass Season 2 Begins

Apart from all this, the staff team has also revealed information about two special events, of which one of is still a mystery for everyone.

CODM Zombie Mode

According to leaks, Zombie mode is arriving on the 22nd of November.

For more Video game News, stick to Sportskeeda.