CODM News: All you need to know about Call of Duty Mobile's Sniper-only challenge

Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020

Call of Duty Mobile

Battle Royale Sniper Challenge is now live in Call of Duty Mobile, and it was one of the most requested modes by COD Mobile players. Along with this, TiMi Studios have also added a handful of new items in the game, which will be discussed later in the article.

In Battle Royale Sniper Mode, players can only equip sniper rifles to fight with their enemies. However, pistols will also spawn on the map - which can be used as a secondary weapon.

Along with this, players are only allowed to drop in the first play zone of the map. Landing outside the play zone will lead to the loss of player health. Like PUBG Mobile arcade mode, restricting this zone has been introduced to shorten the match duration.

How the Sniper Only Challenge poster appears on mobile

The Sniper Only event is only valid for a week - between January 3 to January 9 - and anyone can participate in it, by choosing the appropriate option. To play this mode, be sure to visit the Battle Royale mode section before selecting the Sniper Challenge from the list.

Airborne Class pictured in the store

As mentioned earlier, a number of new items have been added into the game - Airborne Class is one of them.

Previously, airborne class could only be achieved by completing the event. But now, it's available in the credit store and players can purchase it by spending a number of credits.