CODM news: Leaks suggest new events, skins for credits and more

CODM Store Section

Call of Duty Mobile's Halloween event was about to end and then some leaks about various new events came out. A Twitter page that posts about the leaks of Call of Duty Mobile, revealed details about the upcoming events of Call of Duty Mobile.

Airborne Event Comes Monday November 4th 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HzPF7dtt4r — Call of Duty: Mobile News & Leaks (@CODMobileLeaks) November 2, 2019

As you can see in the above tweet, five events have been mentioned, out of which three are already running in the game, and the remaining two events have been leaked out. According to the leaks, both events will begin on November 4 and will last for a week.

Weekly Battle Royale Challenge

Talking about the first event, it is clear from its name "Weekly Battle Royale Challenge" that players will have to complete some tasks or challenges in Battle Royale mode only. It is expected that a new challenge will be introduced in the game every day and players need to complete all these challenges to complete this event.

Airborne Class Event

Talking about the second leaked event "Airborne Class Event" it is believed that this event is going to be different from the other one. Players can win rare in-game items by participating in this event. However, it is not yet known what exact tasks or rewards will be available in this event.

Skins for CODM Credits

Along with this, information about another new update has been received, which is going to be very beneficial for the players. In upcoming updates, weapon skins can also be purchased through credits.

The unique thing is that Call of Duty Mobile players can earn all these credits for free. Players will have to participate in in-game events. After completing the events, they will be given free credits in the form of rewards so that they can buy exclusive weapon skins and other items from the store section. A screenshot has been surfaced which represents the store section.

As mentioned earlier, these are just leaks, and no official announcement has been made till now regarding this by the Call of Duty Mobile developers.

