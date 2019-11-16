CODM News: Zombie Mode arriving in Call of Duty Mobile on 22 November; here's all you need to know

Tarun Sayal
16 Nov 2019, 23:12 IST

CODM Zombie Mode

A few days ago, Call of Duty Mobile' s Zombie Mode was teased on social media. After its reveal, the hype among players reached fever pitch. Since the official release of Call of Duty Mobile, only two modes were available to play i.e. Battle Royale and Multiplayer and the third one was marked as coming soon.

Eventually, after a long wait, Zombie mode is all set to release in the game and the date has been officially announced in a Twitter post. First, let's take at the release date of Call of Duty Mobile' Zombie Mode:

22 November 2019

The official Twitter handle of Call of Duty Mobile posted regarding this:

Talking about the teaser of Zombie Mode, It features a scary map and there were broken buildings nearby. It is a spooky night when all the zombies emerge from the ground and try to attack your squad and the players need to complete only single objective "Finish all of em'".

CODM has already achieved the mark of 140+ Million Downloads beating the most popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. Along with this, CODM is nominated for Google Play Best of 2019 Award and users can vote on the official PlayStore application.

