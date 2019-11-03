CODM rumors: Leaks suggest the arrival of two new maps in Call of Duty Multiplayer

Multiplayer maps in CODM.

Initially, Call of Duty Mobile was placed under beta testing in which only a few countries were allowed to play the game. At the time of beta testing, there weren't too many features in the game such as different maps, weapons, gameplay modes etc. However, as soon as the game was released worldwide, it created alot of hype among mobile players.

To make the game more fun, the developers added a lot of new gameplay modes to the game, which further increased the player base. Just a few days after the release of Call of Duty Mobile, Season 1 started, which created an eagerness among players to play the game. There are only 20 days left for Season 1 to end, and after completion, a significant update will roll out in the Call of Duty mobile.

The beginning of Season 2 will bring in some unique features in the game, and some of them have been leaked. So without further ado, let’s take a look.

Leaked multiplayer maps

A Twitter account posted some map leaks, and it is believed that these maps will arrive in the next major update.

Diner/Farm Zombie Map, no textures.

Exported by one of our Leakers🧟‍♂️

3D Model Preview Here

Diner: https://t.co/FVTIZJP9Pz

Farm: https://t.co/7Qpp7YLbCg pic.twitter.com/SbCnKxHPtE — StealthBubble (@DarkGoldKnightz) November 1, 2019

Diner: Click Here to see 3D Model

Looking at the 3D model of this map, it seems that it looks like the outskirts of the city. The map features a highway board and a restaurant named “Diner” which was devastated during the war. A gas station and garage are also highlighted in the middle of the map which has also been destroyed.

Farm: Click Here to see 3D Model

Talking about the second leaked map, it represents a farm field. This map is a bit complicated as it has a lot of obstacles and broken fencing everywhere. In the center of the map, a 2-story shed is featured that is almost broken. Along with this, two small fields are there on both sides of the map which are expected to be used as a spawn area.

So these are the two maps which are expected to roll out in season 2.

Also check out the leak source: https://twitter.com/DarkGoldKnightz

Stick with Sportskeeda to stay updated about COD: Mobile, PUBG News and other Video game news.