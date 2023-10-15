Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 2023)

Coin Master was released in 2015 and has been one of the most-played mobile games since. It is an idle title that lets players build and explore over 450 villages. Coins, a currency used for building, are obtainable from the virtual slot machine or by attacking and raiding adjacent villages. However, you require spins to trigger the apparatus that grants every in-game item essential to make progress.

You can get spins by performing various activities or purchasing from the in-app store. However, there is also a way to obtain them without spending money or time: redeeming daily links provided by Moon Active. This article lists all Coin Master links that offer free spins on October 15, 2023.

All Coin Master links to get free spins on October 15, 2023

Moon Active drops daily links that provide free spins upon redemption. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active releases daily Coin Master redeemable links that grant freebies. Every link below offers 25 free spins:

https://Coin-Master.me/WLQLbX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/JGlcdl - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ifWACi - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/DQLNlG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/oNywGv - 25 free spins

You must use the above developer offerings before they expire within two days. Additionally, Moon Active permits redeeming all links only once per account.

Way to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

It will be easy to redeem Coin Master links because the steps are straightforward and few.

First, you must install the app and connect your phone to the internet.

Next, use the above-listed links one after another. Every link you click will open the app straight away on your handheld device.

After the app loads all resources, it will display a dialog box detailing the rewards associated with each link you clicked as well as a green Collect button.

Hit that button, claim your freebies, and resume your in-game journey with an inventory full of spins.

More ways to get Coin Master spins

Get more free spins with the below-listed methods. (Image via Moon Active)

Here are some of the methods that can get you to free spins in this idle title:

Sending an invitation to your friends to play the game together

Collecting spins daily from your in-game friend list

Finish constructing a village and leveling up

Completing card sets and obtaining spins as rewards

Playing in-game events daily

Participating in tournaments and ranking higher on the leaderboard

Earn additional shields from the apparatus

Landing lightning symbol on the virtual slot machine

Requesting from your in-game team members

Alternatively, you can purchase spins using real-world money from the in-app store. The price ranges from $2.07 for 30 spins to $104.83 for 3,600.