Coin Master: All active free spin links for March 9, 2024

You can get free Coin Master spins and coins on March 9, 2024, without grinding in the game or spending money at the in-app store. Three links are currently available that grant over 70 spins and millions of coins upon redemption. You can find such links every day on the title’s Facebook page and occasionally on its X handle. This is the best way to obtain free spins in this adventure title because it does not require much time, effort, or money.

You can find all three links in this article, along with a short guide to redeem them.

Get free Coin Master spins and coins by redeeming links on March 9, 2024

Moon Active offers daily links you can redeem for free spins (Image via Moon Active)

All Coin Master redeemable links bestowing free spins and coins on March 9, 2024, are listed below:

https://Coin-Master.me/NtyomO - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FDbVZk - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/EBBwMH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TfhuBX - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/lDhlSI - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/qIIVfR - 10 free spins and millions of coins

These links don’t last forever and expire after two days. You are advised to redeem them immediately to get all the freebies. Moreover, note that a link can only be redeemed once per account.

You can use multiple in-game methods to obtain more Coin Master spins. Listed below are some of the best ways to do so:

Invite your friends to the game.

Construct your existing village and level up.

Get more shields than you can carry; they will convert into spins.

Gather cards from chests and complete an album.

Complete various tasks in daily events.

Rank higher in the tournament’s leaderboard to earn spins and other in-game items as rewards.

Wait an hour to earn a certain number of spins passively.

Claim spins daily as gifts from your in-game friend list.

Join a team and request spins from the members every eight hours.

A step-by-step guide to redeeming daily Coin Master links for free spins

Claim all applicable freebies by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

The steps listed below will help you redeem daily Coin Master links:

Establish an active internet connection on your mobile device.

Visit the title’s official social media handles or click on one of the links from the list above. All links will redirect you to the app installed on your mobile device.

After the game loads all its resources, a dialog box with reward details and a green Collect button will appear on the screen.

Tap the button, and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile.

That covers our guide on getting free spins on March 9, 2024. Follow Sportskeeda for an updated list of links daily.