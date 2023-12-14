Coin Master: All free spin links (December 14, 2023)

Coin Master features a virtual slot machine that grants every in-game and action item required for progression. You can get spins, shields, event items, coins, hammers (to attack villages), pigs (to raid villages), and more by landing their symbols on the machine. However, activating the slot machine requires spins, which can be obtained by grinding in the game. They can also be purchased from the in-app store.

Purchasing spins requires real-world money, and grinding demands a lot of effort and time. However, you also have the option to use free spin links to claim spins without hassle or spending a dime.

This article lists all the active Coin Master free spin links posted by Moon Active on December 14, 2023, and the steps to redeem them.

All Coin Master free spin links for December 14, 2023

Redeem links every day to get free spins and coins (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active posts links on Coin Master’s official Facebook and X handles. These links bestow up to 100 free spins, often accompanied by millions of coins. Moon Active posts two to three links at a time, and redeeming them only takes a few minutes.

Here are all the Coin Master links you can use to get free spins on December 14, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/sYJAwV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ddHJMl - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/qsnddZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wxfSZG - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/SCClEt - 25 free spins

Steps to redeem links for freebies

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The steps involved in the redemption process are straightforward, and you can redeem the links in no time. Before you begin, ensure that you have access to a stable internet connection, then link your Facebook account to your in-game profile. Once you've done this, you can follow the steps below:

You can visit the title’s official social media accounts to find redeemable links or use the ones above.

Clicking on any link redirects you to the app instantly on your device.

After the app loads all its resources, a dialog box pops up on the main screen with details of rewards the link grants and a green Collect button.

Tap the button, claim your freebies, and continue your journey of building and exploring villages on the map.

It’s worth noting that the links expire after 48 hours, so you should redeem them immediately. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once.