Coin Master: All free spin links for February 26, 2024

Our list of links will help you get Coin Master spins on February 26, 2024. Moon Active posts redeemable links on the title’s official social media handles on Facebook, X, and Instagram. You can redeem them and bag over 50 free spins and millions of coins daily without performing any in-game activities or purchasing spins rom the in-app store.

Visit the title’s social media handles, and look for posts with a simple video or photo puzzle. You will find the links in the caption of each post. This article provides every link uploaded by Moon Active today that you can redeem to get free rewards. It also has a short guide on redeeming the links.

All links for Coin Master free spins (February 26, 2024)

Get freebies daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Listed below are all active Coin Master links granting free spins on February 26, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/FIYkeY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lPDPXW - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/pmtCXG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RUuOvO - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/QAylgK - 10 free spins and milions of coins

Besides links, you can use the following methods to get more Coin Master free spins:

Collecting spins as daily gifts from the friend list in-game.

Sending invitation links to your friends to download the app and play together.

Building the current village and unlocking the subsequent one.

Requesting spins from your team members.

Waiting for an hour to get a certain amount of spins passively.

Participating in daily events and ranking higher on the tournament leaderboard.

Getting more shields than your inventory’s capacity from the slot machine.

It’s important to note that some of the methods listed above require spending spins while others do not. For instance, inviting friends or waiting for an hour do not require using spins.

Method to redeem daily free spin links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps below to redeem daily Coin Master links:

Make sure your mobile device is connected to the internet.

Link your Facebook account to your in-game profile.

Click any active link from the above list, which will open the app instantly on your handheld.

After the app loads all assets, a dialog box will appear on your screen.

Tap the Collect button on the box, and all freebies will be instantly delivered to your in-game profile.

You must use the links immediately to get free spins and coins because they expire after 48 hours.