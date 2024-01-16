Coin Master: All free spin links (January 16, 2024)

Moon Active allows players to build villages using coins, collect cards, participating in events and tournaments, attack and raid friends’ villages, and more in Coin Master. You can perform these activities by landing their designated symbols on the slot machine. However, the machine needs spins to activate, and it's not possible to perform activities in the game without spins.

You can purchase spins at the in-app store or grind them in various ways, such as winning events, ranking higher in tournaments, completing villages, inviting friends, and more. You can also redeem the daily links Moon Active offers to get spins for free.

This article lists all active Coin Master links providing free spins on January 16, 2024.

List of all Coin Master free spin links for January 16, 2024

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

The daily Coin Master links are part of an online off-game event, social media raffles. Moon Active holds it on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. It offers two to three simple puzzles in a video or photo format, and you must solve to the puzzles in the post’s comment section to participate in the contest.

Those who answer correctly are selected for a lucky draw that decides the winners. All winning participants get thousands of spins and billions of coins on their in-game profile.

Listed below are all Coin Master links bestowing free spins on January 16, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/kVFXkP - 10 free spin and millions of coins

https://coin-master.me/8M_Joker_Giveaway - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uRQhoA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/zrYWyg - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uNeRzd - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/QVmikB - 25 free spins

Method to redeem daily links for free spins

Hit the green Collect button to claim all applicable freebies (Image via Moon Active)

After you find all active links on the title’s official social media accounts, click them to claim free spins. The redemption process is straightforward and does not take much of your time.

However, you must ensure two things before initiating the Coin Master link redemption process: make sure your mobile device is connected to the internet and create an in-game profile by linking your Facebook account to the app.

The steps you can follow to get free spins are listed below:

Tap any active link from the list above.

It will instantly redirect you to the game installed on your device.

Let the app load all its assets, after which a dialog box will appear on the main screen.

Hit the Collect button on the box, and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile.

You should redeem the links as soon as possible because they expire after two days.