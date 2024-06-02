Coin Master: All free spin links (June 2, 2024)

Coin Master free spins are daily giveaways released by the game’s developer, Moon Active. Two links are posted daily on its official Facebook page and often on X handle. You will get over 80 free spins and millions of coins by redeeming the daily links. It is the best way to get spins and coins for free. There are multiple other ways, but they demand your time and effort, and some costs spin.

To obtain spins and coins from the daily links, you will only have to click and claim them in-game. That said, below is the list of all links active today that are granting spins and coins for free.

A list of all Coin Master free spin links for June 2, 2024

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Below are all the Coin Master links you can redeem to get over 80 spins and millions of coins for free on June 2, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/cjVefx - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/Ukuigl - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/WUOIxr - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/oUtDTY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KTWSeV - 25 free spins

Remember, the links expire after three days. So, redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any free rewards. All links can be redeemed only once per Coin Master account.

How to claim free coins and spins from the daily links

Click the green Collect button to get all freebies from the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

You will redeem all Coin Master links and get freebies within a couple of minutes. Start the redemption process by activating the internet connection on your handheld. After that, visit the title’s official social media handles or click the links from the list above, one after another.

All links will instantly redirect you to the app installed on your mobile. After that, the app will start loading all its required files. Once done, you will see a dialog box displaying details of rewards associated with the link you clicked on and a green Collect button. Hit the button to obtain all freebies in your in-game inventory.

