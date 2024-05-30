Coin Master: All free spin links for May 30, 2024

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 30, 2024 00:26 GMT
Coin Master
Coin Master (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers multiple ways to get free spins in Coin Master. You can invite new friends to download the game, claim spins daily from your in-game friend list, and request some from your team members every eight hours. There are many other methods to obtain spins, such as building villages and playing events, but they cost you time and effort.

Fortunately, you can obtain spins daily without putting in much time and effort. You can do so by redeeming the Coin Master links that Moon Active releases every day. These links can be found on the title’s official social media pages, such as Facebook and X.

Below are all the Moon Active links granting free spins on May 30, 2024.

All Coin Master links for free spins on May 30, 2024

You can get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Every Coin Master daily link grants free spins. Some provide 25 free spins, while others may grant 10 free spins and millions of coins.

also-read-trending Trending

You will obtain over 80 free spins by redeeming the daily links of May 30, 2024. Here is the list:

These links are only valid temporarily and expire after three days. Use them within this period to avoid missing out on any free reward.

Guide to claiming freebies from daily links

Hit the green Collect button to get all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the daily links in Coin Master is easy. All you need is an active internet connection and the game installed on your device.

Once you have both, click on a link from the list above or the title’s official Facebook and X handles. Doing so opens the title instantly on your mobile device.

The app will start loading all its resources. Afterward, a dialog box will appear on your screen with a Collect button and reward details. Hit the button, and Moon Active will transfer all the freebies associated with the link to your in-game profile.

